Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.9-213.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.64 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Down 2.1 %

Progyny stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $72,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,216.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,741 shares of company stock worth $5,441,482. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.