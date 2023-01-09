Prom Price Hits $4.04 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00023369 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $73.71 million and $1.92 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00043529 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00019484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00240740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.98983287 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,931,858.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

