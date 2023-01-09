ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $254.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.32% and a negative net margin of 2,075.42%. Analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 840,500 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 242,671 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

