Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 18,123 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

