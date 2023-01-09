Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.