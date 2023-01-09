Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.91.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

