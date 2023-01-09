Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.08.
Qualys Stock Performance
Qualys stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.91.
Insider Activity at Qualys
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.