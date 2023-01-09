QUINT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00007907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $3.03 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

