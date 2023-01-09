Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Qumu Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
