Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
