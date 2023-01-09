Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

