Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:O opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

