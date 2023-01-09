Redwood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 186,737 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Livent Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.