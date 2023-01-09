Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Generac by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $100.75 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

