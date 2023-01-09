Redwood Investments LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,138 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.47 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

