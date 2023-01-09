Redwood Investments LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 1.9 %

CTAS stock opened at $441.94 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.87 and a 200-day moving average of $419.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

