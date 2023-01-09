Redwood Investments LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $332.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.98. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $541.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.23.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

