Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.64 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $217.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

