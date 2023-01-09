Redwood Investments LLC Sells 64 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,735 shares of company stock worth $954,311. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Up 3.9 %

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEI opened at $157.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.82. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.