Redwood Investments LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,402.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,471.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,506.26. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

