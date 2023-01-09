Redwood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $452.08. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

