Redwood Investments LLC Trims Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,209 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.79% of European Wax Center worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,167,000 after buying an additional 249,649 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 638,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 384,656 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in European Wax Center by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

EWCZ opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $861.13 million, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $33.31.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

