Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.