Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,901,791. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.