Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Jan 9th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.40 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

