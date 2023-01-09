REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stake Raised by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. REX American Resources makes up 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.37% of REX American Resources worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REX. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 147.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 184.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:REX opened at $30.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

