Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 13.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $214.15 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $311.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.