Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

