Robert W. Baird Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $92.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Up 1.7 %

RPM opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.