Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.49 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,408.11 or 0.08169385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $243.26 million and $8.49 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,753 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,394.68140137 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11,397,726.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

