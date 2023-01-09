Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SFE stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
