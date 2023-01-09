Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

