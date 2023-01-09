Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM opened at $1.19 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.