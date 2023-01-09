Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

SALM opened at $1.19 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

