Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 203 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 310.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 190,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 143,967 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $367.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.