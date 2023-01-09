Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 621.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,099,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,033,000 after buying an additional 6,977,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,867 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $54.50 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

