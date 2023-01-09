Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Boosted by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 15.4% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $36,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.46 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

