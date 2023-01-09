Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 444,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

