Scotiabank Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Confluent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

