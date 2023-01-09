Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Paychex by 4.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Paychex by 114.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 111,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

