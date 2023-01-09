Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,968 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.18 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

