Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $172.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

