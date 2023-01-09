Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,371 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,463,000 after buying an additional 230,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,508,000 after buying an additional 145,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,008,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

