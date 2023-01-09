Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,889 shares of company stock valued at $48,202,561. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,486.64 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,466.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,295.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

