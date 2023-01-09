ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $227,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.1% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,783,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.3% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.19.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $364.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

