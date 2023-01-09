ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $364.79 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.26.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.58.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

