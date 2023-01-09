Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.