Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIEN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.56. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Sientra by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

