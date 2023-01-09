Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SI. TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $387.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $162.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.