Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after acquiring an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189,642 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

