Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.92.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

