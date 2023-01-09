Songbird Price Reaches $0.0164 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Songbird has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $163.70 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00442107 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01438433 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.83 or 0.31226898 BTC.

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

