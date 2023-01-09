Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $52.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 2.4 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

