Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

